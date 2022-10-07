FORECAST: Chilly Friday in store for Kansas City

The long-awaited cold front is finally at our doorstep, promising a significant cooldown over the next 48 hours. A steady north wind will combine with mostly clear skies to send area temperatures into the upper 40s by sunrise Friday morning. Friday will be a cool day under partly cloudy skies, as north winds hold area temperatures in the upper 50s. Friday night is when the axis of cold air settles in, sending low temperatures into the upper 30s by daybreak Saturday. While frost is unlikely, there could be patches of frost in the valleys that morning. Saturday afternoon will warm into the middle 60s. That will be followed by highs in the lower 70s for Sunday afternoon.

