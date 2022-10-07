Downtown Lawrence prepares for another big football crowd

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - As ESPN sets up shop on the KU campus for College GameDay, the university and surrounding community are excited to show off the best of Lawrence.

KU students gathered for a pep rally as the network’s production buses arrived. Tents and staging areas have been set up on The Hill, just south of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

On nearby Massachusetts Street, Sally Zogry has felt a new sense of energy in downtown Lawrence. Zogry runs Lawrence Downtown, Inc., which works with businesses in the district.

“There’s so much buzz downtown on the weekends,” Zogry said. “Of course, when you’re near the stadium it’s electric.”

Merchandise shops have been full of fans looking for KU Football merchandise and restaurants have been hosting watch parties on the weekends. But, other businesses have also benefited.

Susan Shea, who owns the Phoenix Gallery, said the gameday crowds have brought in curious visitors looking for local art and oddities like the ones she sells in her shop. As a fan, she’s also been excited for KU’s undefeated start.

“The downtown’s been hopping since all of this has happened,” Shea said. “It’s bringing a lot more people in town to see it and find out what a great place it is.”

Like many, Shea is excited to show off her city.

“I hope, on a national level, people will stop in Lawrence and see how amazing it is,” she said.

