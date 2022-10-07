Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating reported kidnapping and sexual assault in Excelsior Springs

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it is assisting the Excelsior Springs Police Department with a reported kidnapping and sexual assault investigation in the 300 block of Old Orchard.

A woman reported to ESPD at 7:47 a.m. Friday that she had been held against her will and sexually assaulted.

Excelsior Springs Police worked to take a potential suspect into custody, the department said in a release.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will have more as it follows.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.