Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating reported kidnapping and sexual assault in Excelsior Springs

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it is assisting the Excelsior Springs Police Department with a reported kidnapping and sexual assault investigation in the 300 block of Old Orchard.

A woman reported to ESPD at 7:47 a.m. Friday that she had been held against her will and sexually assaulted.

Excelsior Springs Police worked to take a potential suspect into custody, the department said in a release.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will have more as it follows.

