Chiefs announce KU’s Bill Self to serve as drum honoree Monday
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self will head to the GEHA Deck as the Kansas City Chiefs’ Drum Honoree for Monday night’s matchup with the Raiders.
During Kansas City’s home-opener, former Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe served as the Drum Honoree.
Parking lots at Arrowhead Stadium will open at 2:30 p.m. Gates to Arrowhead Stadium open at 5 p.m.
The game kicks off at 7:15 p.m. Monday night and can be watched live on KCTV5 for the first time ever.
