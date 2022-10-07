Aging & Style
Chiefs announce KU’s Bill Self to serve as drum honoree Monday

Kansas head coach Bill Self cuts the net after their win against North Carolina in a college...
Kansas head coach Bill Self cuts the net after their win against North Carolina in a college basketball game at the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self will head to the GEHA Deck as the Kansas City Chiefs’ Drum Honoree for Monday night’s matchup with the Raiders.

During Kansas City’s home-opener, former Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe served as the Drum Honoree.

Parking lots at Arrowhead Stadium will open at 2:30 p.m. Gates to Arrowhead Stadium open at 5 p.m.

The game kicks off at 7:15 p.m. Monday night and can be watched live on KCTV5 for the first time ever.

