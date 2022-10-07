Butker misses practice, Smith limited as Chiefs prep for Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker once again did not practice Friday, as the Chiefs continue to rest him following an ankle injury suffered in Week 1.

Starting right guard Trey Smith was a limited participant for the second straight day with a pectoral injury.

Special teams coordinator Dave Toub said Butker could use the one-step technique he employed to hit a 50-plus yard attempt during Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, but the Chiefs kicker wants to be fully healthy before returning.

“He wants to have his full approach. He doesn’t want to use a half-approach and I don’t blame him,” said Toub. “He still has a lot of pain and he’s got swelling in that ankle. It was evidently a little bit worse than what you think. Everybody heals differently, so it’s just going to take time to get him back.”

Butker has not played since Week 1. In that time, the Chiefs have tried three alternates in his position. Safety Justin Reid kicked off and attempted multiple extra points in the Week 1 contest before Kansas City brought in former New York Jet Matt Ammendola for games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts. After struggles in Week 3, Ammendola was let go and replaced by former Jacksonville Jaguar Matthew Wright.

Wright was perfect on five extra points and two field goals in the Chiefs’ 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.

“Obviously, we want a full, 100 percent Butker,” Toub continued. “Like I said before, we’ve got a long season to go so we’ll be happy when he’s 100 percent. We don’t want to try to force him back and all of a sudden get some regression. We definitely don’t want that. He’s got a lot of weeks in the bank now healing, and we’ve just got to get him over the top now.”

