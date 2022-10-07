Aging & Style
3 in custody after shots fired at FBI agents in Warsaw, MO

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
By Shain Bergan
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARSAW, Mo. (KCTV) - Shots were fired at the FBI on Friday morning in Warsaw, MO, while agents gathered near a home in an ongoing federal investigation.

Agents had gathered just off of U.S. 65 Highway north of Cedargate Drive and announced their presence, when someone inside the home fired shots at the FBI. The agents and law enforcement did not return fire, and three suspects ended up being taken into custody, according to information released Friday morning by the FBI.

No one was hurt, and there is no threat to the public. The federal agency would release no other information and said that the “matter is ongoing”.

