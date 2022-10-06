State of Kansas, Kickapoo Tribe receive $17.2 million to address opioid crisis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The state of Kansas and the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas have received $17.2 million in federal money to help address the opioid crisis.

The announcement came from Governor Laura Kelly’s office on Thursday morning.

The money comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). It gave $16.7 million to the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and $500,000 to the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas.

The money will be used to “increase access to treatment for substance use disorders, remove barriers to public health interventions like naloxone, and expand access to recovery support services,” according to the governor’s office.

“The opioid crisis impacts families across Kansas, which is why it’s critical that we make opioid treatment and prevention resources available in every community. This funding will help make that possible, and in doing so save lives and bring relief to struggling Kansans.”

“The opioid crisis has had a devastating effect on tribal nations throughout the U.S. It’s a relief to see addiction and opioid crisis funding coming in to underserved communities to assist our efforts in increasing access to treatment and supporting individuals in recovery. The funds coming into the Kickapoo Tribe from opioid grants and settlements are going to result in lives saved and a preventative trajectory for our people.”

To read the full announcement from the governor’s office, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.