State of Kansas, Kickapoo Tribe receive $17.2 million to address opioid crisis

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The state of Kansas and the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas have received $17.2 million in federal money to help address the opioid crisis.

The announcement came from Governor Laura Kelly’s office on Thursday morning.

The money comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). It gave $16.7 million to the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and $500,000 to the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas.

The money will be used to “increase access to treatment for substance use disorders, remove barriers to public health interventions like naloxone, and expand access to recovery support services,” according to the governor’s office.

