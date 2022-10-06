Protecting against loss

The market has been on a steady decline since the start of the year. Bill sits down with financial expert Jonathan McCoy to learn more about how you can protect against loss. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.