Precautionary boil advisory for parts of Jackson County canceled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Water announced Wednesday morning that residents within two areas of Jackson County were under a precautionary boil advisory. That has been canceled.

KC Water stated customers in the Northeast Industrial District and portions of the northern part of the Historic Old Northeast, as well as those in the Union Hill and Longfellow neighborhoods are no longer advised to boil water before drinking.

KC Water has sampled and tested the tap water in this area to ensure water quality and safety. Water tests conducted on the tap water in this area have returned results which confirm water quality, and the tap water in this area meets the high standards for public drinking water. KC Water confirms that residents in this area are no longer advised to boil water before drinking

Customers with questions or concerns may contact KC Water by calling 816-513-7000 (Water Laboratory, available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or 816-513-0416 (Water Dispatch, available 24/7).

