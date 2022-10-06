Aging & Style
Precautionary boil advisory for parts of Jackson County canceled

FILE — The precautionary boil advisory had been issued Wednesday morning.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Water announced Wednesday morning that residents within two areas of Jackson County were under a precautionary boil advisory. That has been canceled.

KC Water stated customers in the Northeast Industrial District and portions of the northern part of the Historic Old Northeast, as well as those in the Union Hill and Longfellow neighborhoods are no longer advised to boil water before drinking.

Customers with questions or concerns may contact KC Water by calling 816-513-7000 (Water Laboratory, available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or 816-513-0416 (Water Dispatch, available 24/7).

