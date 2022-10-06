Aging & Style
KC police engaged in standoff after suspect fires shot through door

File - The aggravated assault suspect was armed and barricaded inside a residence on Holly...
File - The aggravated assault suspect was armed and barricaded inside a residence on Holly Street, Kansas City police said.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department stated Thursday afternoon that officers were involved in an standoff with an assault suspect.

Law enforcement responded to the 9000 block of Holly St. after receiving a call at 12:15 p.m. about a disturbance in which shots had been fired.

According to the police, the previous tenant of a residence there had been evicted last week. The property owner and a civil process server arrived at the residence today to take ownership of the property.

As they were trying to enter the residence, the suspect fired a shot through the door. No one was hit by gunfire.

After officers arrived and gathered information, a standoff was initiated. Tactical squads and negotiators were called to the scene and began talking with the suspect, who is armed and barricaded inside.

They are working to get the suspect to exit the residence peacefully.

As of 3:30 p.m., no injuries had been reported.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

