KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hazel is a pretty little girl with whiskers that just don’t quit!

She’s a gentle 8-year-old who’s very sweet and friendly. This girl loves attention and is quite the affectionate lap kitty.

If you give her the chance, she’d love to tell you all about her day.

