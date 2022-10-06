New clinical diagnostics lab in Lenexa will create 235 jobs, governor says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Thursday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s office announced that Eurofins Viracor will be opening a lab in Lenexa that’s expected to create 235 jobs.

The governor’s office said the company is “a global leader in clinical diagnostic services” and “provides rapid test results to medical providers and transplant care teams.”

The 110,000-square-foot facility is going to consolidate the company’s corporate headquarters and local operations. A total of 460 employees are going to be based in Lenexa.

A tweet from the company says that the facility is going to open on Oct. 6 and that it will be located at 18000 W. 99th St.

The press release from the governor said, “Company officials noted the strength and skill of Kansas’ talented workforce will also be a critical part of Eurofins Viracor’s future success.”

“I’m proud that an innovative company like Eurofins Viracor has chosen to call Kansas home. By providing 235 more Kansans with high-quality jobs, Eurofins Viracor will continue its crucial work to keep our nation safe and healthy.”

“The expanded facility will allow us to strengthen our testing capabilities to deliver rapid, innovative, and high-quality results and to meet the growing demand of our clinical, biopharma, and transplant diagnostic services.”

