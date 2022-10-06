Aging & Style
New clinical diagnostics lab in Lenexa will create 235 jobs, governor says

"Grand Opening in two days! October 6th, 2022," @eurofinsviracor tweeted. "#NoPlaceLikeHome."((Still from video posted by @eurofinsviracor))
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Thursday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s office announced that Eurofins Viracor will be opening a lab in Lenexa that’s expected to create 235 jobs.

The governor’s office said the company is “a global leader in clinical diagnostic services” and “provides rapid test results to medical providers and transplant care teams.”

The 110,000-square-foot facility is going to consolidate the company’s corporate headquarters and local operations. A total of 460 employees are going to be based in Lenexa.

A tweet from the company says that the facility is going to open on Oct. 6 and that it will be located at 18000 W. 99th St.

The press release from the governor said, “Company officials noted the strength and skill of Kansas’ talented workforce will also be a critical part of Eurofins Viracor’s future success.”

For more information, you can view the full press release here.

