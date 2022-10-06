Much of Kansas remains in drought as temps cool

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Much of Kansas remains in a drought as temperatures begin to cool, but remain above normal, and current conditions are expected to persist.

The Kansas Water Office says that on Thursday, Oct. 6, Governor Laua Kelly approved updated drought declarations for counties with an executive order. It said the declaration continues to keep every county in the state in either watch, warning or emergency status.

“Much of Kansas continues to experience severe drought conditions which have impacted the daily lives of Kansans through our hot and dry summer months,” said Gov. Kelly. “As these conditions are forecast to persist or worsen over the foreseeable future, I strongly encourage all Kansans to be mindful of ways we can conserve water and minimize fire hazards.”

According to the KWO, the declaration placed 67 counties in emergency status, 11 in a warning and 27 on a watch. The move was recommended b KWO Director Connie Owen.

The Office indicated that much of Kansas has seen above-normal temperatures since April, with precipitation averaging well below normal. In some parts of the state, it said these deficit conditions have been seen since the latter part of 2021.

The KWO noted that the outlooks from October through December also favor above normal temps and below-normal precipitation, meaning drought conditions are expected to persist.

“The current drought conditions impacting much of Kansas have stressed surface and groundwater supplies, negatively impacted crop production, and led to elevated wildfire risk in many areas,” said Owen. “The Governor’s Drought Response Team will continue to be diligent in the monitoring of drought conditions across Kansas and make future drought recommendations to Governor Kelly as conditions change. With outlooks continuing to call for challenging conditions into the winter months, the need for continued drought awareness and action across Kansas is essential.”

Through an interagency agreement with the KWO, the Kansas Dept. of Wildlife and Parks and the Kansas Division of Emergency Mgmt., the Office said counties in emergency status are eligible for emergency use of water from certain state fishing lakes. These counties also become eligible for water in some federal reservoirs. To do so, the KWO must be contacted before any withdrawals.

