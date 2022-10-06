KC Pet Project offers $30 adoption special, is at capacity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Pet Project is at capacity and is offering $30 adoptions this weekend in an effort to get pets out of the shelter and into homes... Maybe even into your home!

Between now and Sunday, Oct. 9, you can adopt an adult cat or a dog that weighs at least 30 pounds for only $30.

Your future four-legged friend may be at the KC Campus for Animal Care, the Zona Rosa Adoption Center, or the Petco on 95th Street (that Petco only has cats). Pets in foster homes also qualify!

To see the pets available, visit kcpetproject.org or download their app.

On Thursday, KC Pet Project said that they have no open kennels for dogs. They also said that 230 dogs and cats have come in over the last five days.

They said that many of the pets have come from multiple households, after their owners were either evicted or passed away.

“Families are having to surrender pets because they are unable to find affordable housing or can’t afford needed medical care for their pets,” KC Pet Project said.

“We can’t be a lifesaving community without our community’s help,” said Teresa Johnson, President/CEO of KC Pet Project. “With hundreds of pets looking for new homes, we are sure to have the perfect pet for you and your family. If you aren’t looking to adopt a pet, please consider becoming a temporary foster home for a dog or a puppy. We provide all supplies, food, and veterinary care for our foster pets.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.