2 in custody following fatal shooting at Independence gas station
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at a gas station on Thursday afternoon.
According to the police, it happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Road Star gas station at 11100 E. 40 Highway.
Officers went to the scene after receiving a call about a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found one person who was dead.
Two persons of interest were taken into custody nearby a short time later.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.
