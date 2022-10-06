Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

2 in custody following fatal shooting at Independence gas station

Generic.
Generic.(Gray Media)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at a gas station on Thursday afternoon.

According to the police, it happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Road Star gas station at 11100 E. 40 Highway.

Officers went to the scene after receiving a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one person who was dead.

Two persons of interest were taken into custody nearby a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

J.J. Picollo’s decision to fire manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred upon the...
J.J. Picollo details process in preparing to make first major hire as Royals GM
Royals GM J.J. Picollo on decision to move on from Mike Matheny, Cal Eldred
KC Pet Project is at capacity and is offering $30 adoptions this weekend.
KC Pet Project offers $30 adoption special, is at capacity
File - The aggravated assault suspect was armed and barricaded inside a residence on Holly...
KC police engaged in standoff after suspect fires shot through door