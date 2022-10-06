2 in custody following fatal shooting at Independence gas station

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at a gas station on Thursday afternoon.

According to the police, it happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Road Star gas station at 11100 E. 40 Highway.

Officers went to the scene after receiving a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one person who was dead.

Two persons of interest were taken into custody nearby a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.