Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Washburn University to host area high schools for marching band festival

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will host area high schools for a marching band festival.

Washburn University says that the Marching Ichabods will host the annual Capital City Marching Band Festival at Yeager Stadium, 1925 SW College Ave., between 5 and 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The University noted that the event is open to the public and admission will be charged. All proceeds will go to support the Washburn band program.

According to Washburn, admission will cost $10 for adults, $5 for children, and those under 2 are free. Spectators have been asked to use the parking lots on the west side of campus.

Washburn said the event will feature more than 1,000 students and their directors from more than 10 northeast Kansas high schools. The awards presentation will begin at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Savannah Bananas World Tour.
Monarchs set for visit from Savannah Bananas
FILE — Four geese at Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead contracted avian flu.
Deanna Rose Farmstead temporarily closed after recent bird deaths presumed from avian flu
USS California sinks in shallow water at Pearl Harbor after the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.
Kansas Seaman who died in Pearl Harbor to finally be laid to rest
Missouri ranks 14th in country for potential vehicle/animal collisions
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks from a lectern before signing legislation cutting the state’s...
EXPLAINER: Tax cut trend reaches Missouri, many other states