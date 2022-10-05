On stage: “It’s Always…Patsy Cline”

It’s more than a tribute to the legendary country singer who died tragically in a plane crash, it’s a true story of friendship. Grace and Bill are joined by Krista Eyler, who plays Patsy Kline, and director Barb Nichols to talk more about what audiences can expect from the show. “It’s Always…Patsy Cline” is on stage at Theater in the Park Indoor through October 16th.

