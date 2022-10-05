Site location selected on KU campus for College Gameday setup
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas has announced a location where the ESPN College Gameday broadcasts will set up shop ahead of Saturday’s game.
KU Football has designated The Hill as the grounds for the Gameday crew. Saturday will mark the first time the traveling college football show comes to Lawrence.
The No. 19 Jayhawks take on the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs Saturday at 11 a.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Kansas (5-0) is coming off a narrow 14-11 over Iowa State and stand just one win shy of bowl eligibility.
