Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Site location selected on KU campus for College Gameday setup

Kansas fans remain at the stadium after the team beat Iowa State 14-11 in an NCAA college...
Kansas fans remain at the stadium after the team beat Iowa State 14-11 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas has announced a location where the ESPN College Gameday broadcasts will set up shop ahead of Saturday’s game.

KU Football has designated The Hill as the grounds for the Gameday crew. Saturday will mark the first time the traveling college football show comes to Lawrence.

The No. 19 Jayhawks take on the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs Saturday at 11 a.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Kansas (5-0) is coming off a narrow 14-11 over Iowa State and stand just one win shy of bowl eligibility.

ALSO READ: Lawrence prepares for the arrival of ESPN’s College Gameday

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles during the first half of an NFL...
Patrick Mahomes selected AFC Offensive Player of the Week
FILE — The Union Hill and Longfellow neighborhoods are among those under a precautionary boil...
Parts of Jackson County under precautionary boil advisory
Mayor Quinton Lucas wants to make part of the Country Club Plaza a walk-only area.
KC mayor wants part of Plaza to be pedestrian-only
Urban Youth Academy collaborative project
Urban Youth Academy collaborative project