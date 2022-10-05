Shooting near 38th & Haskell in KCK leaves person seriously injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized for serious injuries.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 38th Street and Haskell Avenue. The neighborhood is a few blocks north of Parallel Parkway and east of I-635.

The victim may have been in a pickup truck when they were shot. Pictures posted online apparently show police taking pictures of a pickup truck in the middle of the road.

Investigators blocked off the intersection and put crime tape around the truck.

Police said the suspect left the scene in another vehicle.

