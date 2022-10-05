Aging & Style
Shooting near 38th & Haskell in KCK leaves person seriously injured

Generic crime scene tape photo.
By Zoe Brown and David Pinter
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized for serious injuries.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 38th Street and Haskell Avenue. The neighborhood is a few blocks north of Parallel Parkway and east of I-635.

The victim may have been in a pickup truck when they were shot. Pictures posted online apparently show police taking pictures of a pickup truck in the middle of the road.

Investigators blocked off the intersection and put crime tape around the truck.

Police said the suspect left the scene in another vehicle.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any further information. No other details are available right now.

