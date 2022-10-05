Aging & Style
Rage Against The Machine cancels Kansas City show

Zack de la Rocha, left, and Tom Morello of the band Rage Against the Machine perform during their headlining set at the L.A. Rising concert at the Los Angeles Coliseum, Saturday, July 30, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(NBC15)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Rage Against The Machine announced Tuesday the remainder of its 2023 tour is being canceled, including its March 28, 2023, tour date in Kansas City.

Lead singer Zack de la Rocha said in a statement a severe tear in his left Achilles tendon left a question of “basic functionality” for his leg moving forward. As a result, the band will not be performing for its Tuesday, March 28 show, scheduled for the T-Mobile Center.

“It’s been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg in disbelief,” de la Rocha said in a statement announcing the cancellation of multiple shows. “I hate cancelling shows. I hate disappointing our fans. You have all waited so patiently to see us and that is never lost on me. I never take that for granted.”

Concert-goers who purchased tickets through AXS.com or at the box office at T-Mobile Center will be automatically refunded to the original card used for purchase.

