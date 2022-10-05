Aging & Style
Parts of Jackson County under precautionary boil advisory

FILE — The Union Hill and Longfellow neighborhoods are among those under a precautionary boil advisory.
By Greg Dailey
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Water announced Wednesday morning that residents within two areas of Jackson County were under a precautionary boil advisory.

A news release stated the boil advisory was for:

  • customers in the Northeast Industrial District and portions of the northern part of the Historic Old Northeast within the boundaries of I-35 to I-435, and from St. John Avenue to the Missouri River
  • customers in the Union Hill and Longfellow neighborhoods within the boundaries of Main Street to Troost Avenue, and from Linwood Boulevard to East 27th Street.

