Parts of Jackson County under precautionary boil advisory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Water announced Wednesday morning that residents within two areas of Jackson County were under a precautionary boil advisory.

A news release stated the boil advisory was for:

customers in the Northeast Industrial District and portions of the northern part of the Historic Old Northeast within the boundaries of I-35 to I-435, and from St. John Avenue to the Missouri River

customers in the Union Hill and Longfellow neighborhoods within the boundaries of Main Street to Troost Avenue, and from Linwood Boulevard to East 27th Street.

