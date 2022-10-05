Olathe Health announces intent to join University of Kansas Health System

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas Health System continues to expand its reach.

Olathe Health announced Wednesday morning it has signed a Letter of Intent to join The University of Kansas Health System.

“We’re proud of what we have achieved as an independent health system over the past 70 years, and we are excited about joining a health system that complements our expertise and brings additional resources to better position our community for a brighter future,” Olathe Health president and CEP Stan Holm said in a release. “As one health system, we will be able to enhance access through even more care options close to home.”

Special Announcement We are excited to announce we have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for Olathe Health to join The University of Kansas Health System. As one health system, Olathe Health and The University of Kansas Health System will enhance access to high-quality healthcare for patients across the region. Through the proposed agreement, Olathe Health and The University of Kansas Health System will create a more seamless experience for patients to receive primary and specialty care and treatment. To learn more, please visit KansasHealthTogether.com. Posted by The University of Kansas Health System on Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Olathe Health stated the partnership announcement will headline the following:

Significant investments in and enhancements over time to current Olathe Health services, facilities, infrastructure and technology

Retention of Olathe Health associates, with Olathe Health’s senior leadership team continuing in place as part of The University of Kansas Health System

Extension of highly specialized care to the Olathe Health service area and beyond

Support for Olathe Medical Center’s goal to achieve Magnet Designation, the nation’s most respected designation for nursing excellence

Strengthening current services and pursuing enhanced physician and provider recruitment at Olathe Health

“As the region’s only academic health system and destination for complex care, we are committed to offering patients a seamless healthcare experience,” KU Health System president and CEO Bob Page stated. “This is an exciting day for our health system, and for Kansas City.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

