Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Olathe Health announces intent to join KU Health System

The University of Kansas Health System continues to expand its reach.
The University of Kansas Health System continues to expand its reach.(WIBW)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas Health System continues to expand its reach.

Olathe Health announced Wednesday morning it has signed a Letter of Intent to join The University of Kansas Health System.

“We’re proud of what we have achieved as an independent health system over the past 70 years, and we are excited about joining a health system that complements our expertise and brings additional resources to better position our community for a brighter future,” Olathe Health president and CEP Stan Holm said in a release. “As one health system, we will be able to enhance access through even more care options close to home.”

Olathe Health stated the partnership announcement will headline the following:

  • Significant investments in and enhancements over time to current Olathe Health services, facilities, infrastructure and technology
  • Retention of Olathe Health associates, with Olathe Health’s senior leadership team continuing in place as part of The University of Kansas Health System
  • Extension of highly specialized care to the Olathe Health service area and beyond
  • Support for Olathe Medical Center’s goal to achieve Magnet Designation, the nation’s most respected designation for nursing excellence
  • Strengthening current services and pursuing enhanced physician and provider recruitment at Olathe Health

“As the region’s only academic health system and destination for complex care, we are committed to offering patients a seamless healthcare experience,” KU Health System president and CEO Bob Page stated. “This is an exciting day for our health system, and for Kansas City.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Zack de la Rocha, left, and Tom Morello of the band Rage Against the Machine perform during...
Rage Against The Machine cancels Kansas City show
Juan Gutierrez is wanted on a Clay County warrant for child molestation.
KC Crime Stoppers: Juan Gutierrez
BikeWalkKC members believe walking and biking are simple solutions to the environment, health,...
BikeWalkKC survey shows hundreds of people using Gillham
FILE — The Kansas City Current training facility in Riverside, Missouri.
Current: Yates investigation of abuse, misconduct within NWSL ‘hard to process’