Monarchs set for visit from Savannah Bananas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Banana Ball is coming to Kansas City.

The infamous semi-professional baseball organization Savannah Bananas will visit Kansas City once again for matchups with the Kansas City Monarchs on May 5 and May 6.

We’re ready to go B•A•N•A•N•A•S again! 🍌



Can’t wait to see you. Details on the waitlist for tickets coming soon. pic.twitter.com/3lNK39tGtf — Kansas City Monarchs (@kscitymonarchs) October 5, 2022

The Bananas play a unique style of baseball with skits and dances that have gotten the organization buzz on TikTok. The stop in Kansas City is bringing what the Bananas describe as “the greatest show in sports” to Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

Kansas City is part of a 33-city, 22-state tour for the Bananas.

You've seen the mid pitch dances🕺 Now, listen in to the middle infielders thoughts before, during, and after the dance. @DaltonMauldin @RyanCox_5 pic.twitter.com/pgwcFnNEDa — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) October 2, 2022

