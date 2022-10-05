Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Monarchs set for visit from Savannah Bananas

Savannah Bananas World Tour.
Savannah Bananas World Tour.(Source: The Savannah Bananas/Facebook)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Banana Ball is coming to Kansas City.

The infamous semi-professional baseball organization Savannah Bananas will visit Kansas City once again for matchups with the Kansas City Monarchs on May 5 and May 6.

The Bananas play a unique style of baseball with skits and dances that have gotten the organization buzz on TikTok. The stop in Kansas City is bringing what the Bananas describe as “the greatest show in sports” to Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

Kansas City is part of a 33-city, 22-state tour for the Bananas.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — Four geese at Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead contracted avian flu.
Deanna Rose Farmstead temporarily closed after recent bird deaths presumed from avian flu
USS California sinks in shallow water at Pearl Harbor after the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.
Kansas Seaman who died in Pearl Harbor to finally be laid to rest
Missouri ranks 14th in country for potential vehicle/animal collisions
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks from a lectern before signing legislation cutting the state’s...
EXPLAINER: Tax cut trend reaches Missouri, many other states