Missouri ranks 14th in country for potential vehicle/animal collisions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri has moved up in the national rankings this year for potential animal collisions according to a report from State Farm Insurance. The report said Missouri moved up a spot to 14th with drivers having a 1 in 74 chance of hitting an animal while driving.

As daylight gets shorter, risk for accidents involving deer increases.

“Fall is breeding season and deer are on the move, especially in the dark as days grow shorter,” said Natalie Roark, state maintenance director. “Although deer strikes can occur at any time, the majority of these crashes occur in the twilight hours before sunrise and after sunset in October and November, with the largest number taking place in November.”

The Missouri Department of Transportation reminded residents several options exist for taking care of dead animals following a collision. According to Missouri law, an individual who has struck and killed a deer with their vehicle may claim the deer carcass if they receive written authorization from a Missouri Department of Conservation agent.

According to 2021 statistics from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 3,779 traffic crashes involved a deer and vehicle strike in the Show-Me state. In those crashes, there were three fatalities and 420 people injured. MODOT wants to remind drivers to avoid swerving in an attempt to miss animals in the road, as doing so can cause loss of control of the vehicle and serious injury or death.

