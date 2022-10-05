Man convicted in David Dorn’s death sentenced to life

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The man convicted of killing a retired St. Louis police captain has been sentenced to life in prison.

In July, Stephan Cannon was convicted on six counts, including the first-degree murder of David Dorn. Prosecutors said Cannon shot and killed Dorn in 2020 at Lee’s Pawn Shop during the unrest in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

After the sentence was announced, Cannon told the court, “I’m sorry for the family’s loss, but this ain’t justice. Mark Jackson knows who did this.”

