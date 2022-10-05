Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Man convicted in David Dorn’s death sentenced to life

Stephan Cannon listens as his public defender Brian Horneyer argues against a ruling by Circuit...
Stephan Cannon listens as his public defender Brian Horneyer argues against a ruling by Circuit Judge Theresa C. Burke to allow the prosecution to reopen their case to recall a witness on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in the Civil Courts building downtown. Cannon is accused of murder in the killing of retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn in 2020, following protests over the Memorial Day 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com(Robert Cohen | St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The man convicted of killing a retired St. Louis police captain has been sentenced to life in prison.

Stephan Cannon found guilty of first-degree murder in David Dorn’s death

In July, Stephan Cannon was convicted on six counts, including the first-degree murder of David Dorn. Prosecutors said Cannon shot and killed Dorn in 2020 at Lee’s Pawn Shop during the unrest in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

After the sentence was announced, Cannon told the court, “I’m sorry for the family’s loss, but this ain’t justice. Mark Jackson knows who did this.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Savannah Bananas World Tour.
Monarchs set for visit from Savannah Bananas
FILE — Four geese at Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead contracted avian flu.
Deanna Rose Farmstead temporarily closed after recent bird deaths presumed from avian flu
Missouri ranks 14th in country for potential vehicle/animal collisions
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks from a lectern before signing legislation cutting the state’s...
EXPLAINER: Tax cut trend reaches Missouri, many other states
FILE
Local church pumpkin patch to give 100% of proceeds to Ukrainian refugees