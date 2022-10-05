Man charged following fatal shooting inside Independence apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been charged following a fatal shooting that happened inside an Independence apartment on Saturday.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 23-year-old Jordan Huff has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Independence police went to the 3900 block of Redwood Drive after a woman called 911 and said that a man had been shot inside an apartment there and didn’t have a pulse.

She said that her three young children were inside at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured.

Emergency personnel went to the scene declared the victim, 25-year-old James P. Robertson, deceased.

A witness told police that Huff and Robertson were playing cards with other people when Huff shot Robertson.

Another witness said that Huff stopped the other people present from calling 911.

A Ring doorbell camera showed Huff leaving the apartment. A “gun barrel muzzle” was visible, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond.

