Lawrence repeat offender arrested, charged with attempted murder after police chase

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man known for leading police chases has been most recently charged with attempted first-degree murder after leading officials on another chase.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Steven Carl Drake II, a man known for leading officials on high-speed chases, was charged on Monday, Oct. 3, with attempted first-degree murder with a handgun in Douglas Co. District Court.

Court records indicate that Drake faces one count of attempted first-degree murder. The charge stems from a Sept. 28 incident in which Drake allegedly fired multiple rounds at a man with the intention to kill him.

The Lawrence Police Department said that officials had responded to reports of a shooting in the 3500 block of W 24th St. just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday. During the investigation, officers found two vehicles with bullet holes in them.

Police said they then identified a suspect, tracked down his vehicle and attempted to pull him over at the corner of Fifth and Elm St., however, he sped off and officers pursued him. Officers eventually called the chase off near Highway 40.

On Monday morning, officials said Drake was arrested by the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office when he appeared in court to face multiple felony flee and elude charges that stemmed from February and June incidents.

Court records show that Drake was issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond for the June incident and a $15,000 own-recognizance bond or the February incident.

Drake’s son, Steven Austin Drake III, was convicted in February of voluntary man slaughter. Meanwhile, Drake II has convictions in Douglas Co. for flee and elude, endangering a child and theft and in Jefferson Co. for forgery, obstruction and aggravated interference of parental custody.

Drake is being held in the Douglas Co. Jail on a $500,000 bond for the murder charges.

