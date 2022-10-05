KU football announces third-straight sellout

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Another Saturday, another sellout. For the third consecutive weekend, Kansas football fans will pack “The Booth” to the brim.

For the first time since 2008, Kansas football has sold out three straight home games, the university announced Wednesday afternoon ahead of the 19th-ranked Jayhawks matchup with No. 17 TCU.

ESPN’s College Gameday will also be in Lawrence for pregame coverage. College football’s premier pregame football show is appearing in Lawrence for the first time ever in the football show’s existence.

READ MORE: Kansas football ranked for the first time since 2009

If Kansas wins the matchup of unbeatens against TCU, the Jayhawks would be bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008. KU is a 7-point underdog for the 11 a.m. kickoff against the Horned Frogs.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.