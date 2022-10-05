KC Current: Yates investigation of abuse, misconduct within NWSL ‘hard to process’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An independent investigation into the scandals that erupted in the National Women’s Soccer League last season found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the sport, impacting multiple teams, coaches and players, according to a report released Monday.

The Kansas City Current released a statement Wednesday on the club’s reaction to the disturbing report:

Like many, we have found the information in the Yates investigation and ESPN documentary hard to process and we commend those who came forward to speak. Both are imperative to learning from the past and moving forward to build a league around player health and safety that our fans are proud to support. We have sought to be a player-first organization since the day we joined this league. That has and will continue to guide our everyday decisions throughout the organization. Our immediate focus remains on our players and ensuring our processes and policies create a safe team environment. We will continue to support the joint NWSL/NWSLPA investigation, as it is still ongoing.

U.S. Soccer commissioned the investigation by Yates and the law firm King & Spaulding after former NWSL players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim came forward with allegations of harassment and sexual coercion dating back a decade involving former coach Paul Riley. Their account was published by The Athletic in September 2021.

Riley, who denied the allegations, was quickly fired as head coach of the North Carolina Courage, and NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird stepped down.

