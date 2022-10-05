Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

KC Current: Yates investigation of abuse, misconduct within NWSL ‘hard to process’

FILE — The Kansas City Current training facility in Riverside, Missouri.
FILE — The Kansas City Current training facility in Riverside, Missouri.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff and Janae' Hancock
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An independent investigation into the scandals that erupted in the National Women’s Soccer League last season found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the sport, impacting multiple teams, coaches and players, according to a report released Monday.

The Kansas City Current released a statement Wednesday on the club’s reaction to the disturbing report:

U.S. Soccer commissioned the investigation by Yates and the law firm King & Spaulding after former NWSL players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim came forward with allegations of harassment and sexual coercion dating back a decade involving former coach Paul Riley. Their account was published by The Athletic in September 2021.

Riley, who denied the allegations, was quickly fired as head coach of the North Carolina Courage, and NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird stepped down.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles during the first half of an NFL...
Patrick Mahomes selected AFC Offensive Player of the Week
FILE — The Union Hill and Longfellow neighborhoods are among those under a precautionary boil...
Parts of Jackson County under precautionary boil advisory
Kansas fans remain at the stadium after the team beat Iowa State 14-11 in an NCAA college...
Site location selected on KU campus for College Gameday setup
Mayor Quinton Lucas wants to make part of the Country Club Plaza a walk-only area.
KC mayor wants part of Plaza to be pedestrian-only