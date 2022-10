KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Juan Gutierrez is wanted on a Clay County warrant for child molestation.

KC Crime Stoppers stated Wednesday morning Gutierrez is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. His last known address was near Vivion Road and North Highland Avenue.

Authorities indicated he is not registered as a sex offender.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.