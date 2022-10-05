Kansas Seaman who died in Pearl Harbor to finally be laid to rest

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Seaman who died on the USS California during the attack on Pearl Harbor will finally be laid to rest in the Sunflower State.

The U.S. Navy says that Pete Turk, a Scammon native, died aboard the USS California during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He will finally return on Oct. 17, 2022, for burial in the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Manhattan with full honors.

The Navy noted that Turk was a Seaman 2nd class - the lowest enlisted rank in 1941, just above Seaman Apprentice and Seaman 3rd Class. His duties included knowledge of naval drill duties, knots, steering and signaling, standing watches and gunnery duty.

According to the Navy, Turk was awarded the Purple Heart Medal, a Combat Action Ribbon, an American Defense Service Medal with Fleet Clasp, an Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with Bronze Star, an American Campaign Medal and a World War II Victory Medal.

The Navy indicated that the process of identification for the USS California started with the disinterments of 25 unknowns associated with the ship between January and March of 2018. There were 103 total casualties on the ship during Pearl Harbor, however, at the start of the project 20 unresolved casualties and 25 unknowns were still associated with the ship.

The Navy said unresolved casualties are service members known to have died in a particular incident but remains have not yet been found or identified Unknowns are remains of service members that were unable to be identified as a specific individual at the time of their death.

As of March 2018, the Navy said disinterments were finished and as of June 2022, three of the 25 unknowns have been identified.

According to the Navy, the USS California was a 32,300-ton Tennessee class battleship commissioned in August of 1921. She actively participated in U.S. Battle Fleet activities often as the flagship. In April of 1940, the U.S. transferred the fleet homeport from California to Pearl Harbor to deter further aggression from Japan. However, in 1941, the ship sank in shallow water after the attack.

The Navy indicated that Turk’s remaining family lives in Wakefield.

