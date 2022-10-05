Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company plans to build campus in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company is planning to build a large state-of-the-art production campus in Olathe.

Employees at the company’s current Lenexa production facility would relocate to the proposed new facility in Olathe once it is complete near 167th Street and Hedge Lane.

The first phase of the project includes plans to develop a 150-acre property to build a 600,000-square-foot production campus with room to grow.

The Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company is headquartered in Kansas and has 17 distribution facilities throughout the Midwest. The company’s current production facility off Industrial Boulevard in Lenexa was built in 1969.

“We’ve outgrown that and it’s time to get a bigger, better facility,” Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company Executive Director Justin Bridgeman said.

The initial projected $250 million investment would add a fourth production line and triple the size of Heartland’s warehouse once the Olathe production facility and warehouse is complete.

“First and foremost, we want to make sure that we take care of our current employee base,” Bridgeman said. “We’re in the process of talking to everybody that currently works for Heartland to make sure that they understand that there will be a position for them and there will be new opportunities for them at the new facility.”

Tuesday night, Olathe city council members approved plans to improve roads and infrastructure near 167th and Hedge Lane to make way for the proposed facility.

“Olathe is a great place to invest, and we’re excited to welcome Heartland Coca-Cola to our city,” Olathe Mayor John Bacon said in a written statement. “We look forward to working together to bring this project to life, supporting opportunities for growth that will extend into the future.”

Heartland’s Lenexa Distribution Center and headquarters offices will remain in Lenexa.

“We want to make sure that we are prepared for the future not just for the employees that are working there now but for generations to come of Heartland Coca-Cola employees,” Bridgeman said.

