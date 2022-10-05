Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

FORECAST: A cold front is on its way to Kansas City

By Gary Amble
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our next cold front is going to end our string of summerlike days. It may not be the last of the warm weather, but the days are numbered. For Tuesday evening, you’ll get fair skies and light southerly breezes as temperatures drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. By Wednesday afternoon, highs will return to the upper 70s. The cold front arrives Wednesday, but it will do little more than partially cloud up the skies. The dry air in our area lacks the ability to bring rain to more than a few people in northern Missouri. Late in the day, the wind will turn northwest and finally draw much cooler air in from the upper Midwest. That will drop temperatures into the mid-50s by Thursday morning. Expect a high temperature in the mid-70s by Thursday afternoon. Come Friday, KC looks to see a high of 59 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our next cold front is going to end our string of summerlike days. It may not be the last of...
FORECAST: A cold front is on its way to Kansas City
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Tuesday
FORECAST: Warm the next few days, then a bit of a cooldown
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Tuesday
FORECAST: Another warm day in the low 80s Tuesday
Tuesday will bring a pleasant blend of sunshine and clouds, as temperatures warm into the lower...
FORECAST: 6pm weather update