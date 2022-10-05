Following CEO’s arrest, JoCo looks into whether election workers had personal information stolen

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Johnson County, Kansas, is looking into whether their election workers had personal identifying information stolen after Konnech Corporation’s CEO was arrested in Michigan.

The arrest in Michigan comes as the Los Angeles County, California, District Attorney investigates the possible theft of election workers’ personal identifying information in the California county. “This investigation is concerned solely with the personal identifying information of election workers,” the LA County DA said. “In this case, the alleged conduct had no impact on the tabulation of votes and did not alter election results.”

Michigan-based Konnech Corporation distributes and sells PollChief software, which the Johnson County Election Office uses as their election worker management system.

The Johnson County Manager’s Office said that they are aware of the news and are “looking into the impact, if any, on data related to Johnson County election workers.” They said they will share more information as they learn more.

According to the LA County DA, Konnech Corporation CEO Eugene Yu was “taken into custody on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information.” Investigators seized hard drives and other digital evidence. A request has been made that Yu be extradited to Los Angeles.

PollChief software “assists with poll worker assignments, communications and payroll,” according to the LA County DA. “PollChief requires that workers submit personal identifying information, which is retained by . . . Konnech.”

As part of its contract with the California county, Konnech was supposed to securely maintain the data so that only U.S. citizens and permanent residents could access it. However, the LA County DA’s investigators found that information was stored on servers in China.

To view what the Los Angeles County DA shared about the arrest, click here.

The full statement from Johnson County Manager’s Office is below:

We learned tonight that the Los Angeles County District Attorney arrested an executive with Konnech Corporation as part of an investigation into the possible theft of personal identifying information of election workers. Konnech distributes and sells PollChief software. The Johnson County Election Office uses PollChief as our election worker management system. We are aware of the issue and are looking into the impact, if any, on data related to Johnson County election workers. We will continue to share information as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.