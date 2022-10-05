Deanna Rose Farmstead temporarily closed after recent bird deaths presumed from avian flu

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Multiple bird deaths likely caused by avian flu will close Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead through Thursday.

The farmstead announced Wednesday afternoon would close starting at 3 p.m. after four geese and one wild duck at the farm died from what is believed to be avian flu.

The testing results from the birds returned a presumed positive for the H5 virus, the avian flu, the organization stated.

According to the farm, animal staff quarantined other birds in the same enclosure and plan to euthanize them Wednesday afternoon. No other birds at the Farmstead have been in contact with the sick birds.

“The health and well-being of Farmstead visitors, staff and animals is our top priority,” Parks and Recreation director Jermel Stevenson stated in a release. “We are working to ensure that when the Farmstead reopens, we are minimizing the risk to the rest of the animals. At the same time, we’re grieving the loss of the animals we work hard to care for, that help our community learn about life on a Kansas farm.”

Avian flu does not pose a threat to humans.

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead is home to over 250 animals that would be found on a Kansas farm, or are native to the state of Kansas.

