BikeWalkKC survey shows hundreds of people using Gillham

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - BikeWalkKC wants walkers, bikers, and scooter-riders thoughts on the Gillham Cycletrack.

More than 200 people have shared input with the organization on their survey online. It is available until the end of the month. BikeWalkKC will take those findings and then present them to the City about what could be done to improve the pathway or extend it further.

Last month, the organization used an automated traffic counting system to gather data while also putting boots on the ground. it also used 30 volunteers along the streets stopping people on the routes and asking their thoughts as well.

BikeWalkKC members believe walking and biking are simple solutions to the environment, health, transportation, and economic problems. Executive Director Eric Rogers is of the opinion people are thinking the same.

“Folks that are using Gillham appreciate having a dedicated safe place where they feel safe and comfortable and at the end of the day, folks just want more of this in more parts of Kansas City,” he said.

A lot of people are biking to work, recreation, fitness, use it to run errands, and kids are using it to get to school.

