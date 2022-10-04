First known case of monkeypox reported in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - On Tuesday, the Unified Government Public Health Department announced its first known monkeypox case in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed the case today, Oct. 4. The individual is isolating at home. No further information is available about the person due to privacy. The KDHE has reached out to the person’s close contacts to see who may have been exposed.

A press release from UGPHD states that they will work together with the KDHE to respond to the case and monitor monkeypox in the county.

The UGPHD notes that the risk of monkeypox to the general population in the county is currently low.

For those who may have a higher risk of exposure, a vaccine is available. To learn more and sign up to receive a monkeypox vaccine, visit this website: ughealth.info/monkeypox

The health department notes that “people who have been exposed to a confirmed case of monkeypox will be contacted by their state health department and given special instructions on where and how to receive the vaccine.”

The first monkeypox cases in the U.S. were reported in May of this year. As the outbreak evolves, health agencies are monitoring its spread. As of Oct. 3, there have been 21 cases in Kansas and 26,049 cases in the U.S. as a whole.

“People usually get monkeypox through close personal contact, especially through sexual contact with someone who has symptoms,” the health department said. “In a few cases, monkeypox can spread through prolonged, face-to-face contact or through contact with contaminated surfaces such as clothing or linens.”

