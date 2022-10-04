System glitch sends out mistaken iKan messages

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A glitch has sent out mistaken messages to Kansas residents from the iKan system.

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers’ Office tells 13 NEWS that an iKan email received by an unknown number of Kansans was sent in error as the system glitched.

Some Kansans awoke on Tuesday, Oct. 4, to find an email from iKan - the state’s official online app to easily renew vehicle registrations, renew driver’s licenses, get vital records - which stated they were delinquent on their property taxes.

The email then directed residents to go to ikan.payitgov.com - which the Treasurer’s Office said is a legitimate domain with the PayIt vendor who facilitates iKan - to pay their delinquent taxes.

However, some may have thought the email was a scam as the domain for iKan is ikan.ks.gov.

While not a scam, the Treasurer’s Office said the email was in fact an error. It said there was a glitch in the system that sent out incorrect emails on Tuesday morning. Those who did receive an email in error will be issued a follow-up email to communicate that the previous message was a mistake.

While the Treasurer’s Office is not responsible for the iKan system, Rogers did make a statement.

“When technology doesn’t work with us, it can cause unnecessary stress for folks who are on top of their personal finances,” Treasurer Rogers said. “This is why my office continues to work on the updates and upgrades that have previously been postponed.”

“The most important thing you can do to protect yourself from online scams is to know where the communication is coming from. Verify the email address that sent you the link before clicking on it,” said Treasurer Rogers. “In the digital age, there will always be a certain number of glitches and scams. Digital literacy is your best line of defense against malicious action.”

The Office noted that it has worked over the past few years to improve the state’s technology systems to make interaction with the government more convenient. It said updates have been made to the unclaimed property system, the official office website and equipment to raise the accessibility and efficiency of the office.

“Unfortunately, there are kinks in the system sometimes. Your local county treasurer’s office is always available as a resource for you to check in with when you are in doubt about an official communication regarding your taxes,” said Treasurer Rogers about the glitch.

When situations like this happen, the Office said it can lead to anxiety that personal information may have been leaked. While that did not happen with this glitch, it said residents can take steps to protect their information through credit report monitoring, setting up alerts for transactions on bank accounts and keeping passwords secure and unique for each website used.

