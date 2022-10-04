Stolen vehicle crashes into car outside auto repair shop, injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Injuries were reported after a stolen vehicle crashed into someone who was headed to an auto repair shop on Monday evening.

According to Kansas City police, the crash happened just before 6 p.m. in the area of 37th Street and Prospect Avenue.

The police said a Saturn coupe was going north in the area as a white Chrysler 300 was going south.

The Saturn was trying to turn left into the repair shop, which is on the western side of Prospect, when the Chrysler hit their front end.

Witnesses told police the Chrysler was going at a high rate of speed just before the collision.

Also, the police said their preliminary investigation indicates that the Chrysler “had just been stolen” from a gas station near 31st and Brooklyn.

Right after the crash, both the driver and a passenger got out of the Chrysler. They then left the scene in an SUV, which the police described as an “uninvolved” vehicle.

The person driving the Saturn had minor injuries and their passenger was seriously injured as a result of this crash.

Because those in the stolen vehicle left the scene, it is apparently unknown if they were injured or not.

No further information is available at this time.

