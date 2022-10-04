Police ask for home surveillance footage in double homicide investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has asked the public for help in obtaining information concerning a double homicide.

Officers arrived at an apartment fire in the 4100 block of Oak Street Saturday morning after the Kansas City Fire Department had found two bodies while responding to the blaze.

Police identified the two homicide deaths as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen and 25-year-old Pablo Guzman-Palma.

The police department has started asking homeowners or tenants with video surveillance in the area (roughly 41st Street to 43rd Street and McGee Street to GillhamRoad) to reach out to law enforcement, especially if they have video surveillance or still photographs from any time between 10:30 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 816-234-5043. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

