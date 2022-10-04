Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Police ask for home surveillance footage in double homicide investigation

FILE — Police identified the two homicide deaths as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen and...
FILE — Police identified the two homicide deaths as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen and 25-year-old Pablo Guzman-Palma.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has asked the public for help in obtaining information concerning a double homicide.

Officers arrived at an apartment fire in the 4100 block of Oak Street Saturday morning after the Kansas City Fire Department had found two bodies while responding to the blaze.

Police identified the two homicide deaths as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen and 25-year-old Pablo Guzman-Palma.

The police department has started asking homeowners or tenants with video surveillance in the area (roughly 41st Street to 43rd Street and McGee Street to GillhamRoad) to reach out to law enforcement, especially if they have video surveillance or still photographs from any time between 10:30 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 816-234-5043. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Garland Joseph Nelson
Man convicted in double murder of Wisconsin brothers pleads guilty to federal charges
FILE — Olathe Police Department
Endangered Olathe 13-year-old found safe
FILE — A 12-year-old was taken into custody at Plaza Middle School.
Plaza Middle School student in custody after gun found in backpack
Overcrowding at Briarwood Elementary is spurring talks of school boundary changes involving...
Overcrowding spurs school boundary change proposal for Shawnee Mission