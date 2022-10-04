Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Plaza Middle School student in custody after gun found in backpack

FILE — A 12-year-old was taken into custody at Plaza Middle School.
FILE — A 12-year-old was taken into custody at Plaza Middle School.(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement reported no injuries and classes were operating as normal Tuesday morning after a handgun was reported at a Platte County middle school.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated law enforcement was made aware of a 12-year-old student who had a handgun in his backpack at Plaza Middle School. Authorities found the weapon thanks to another student’s report, and a 12-year-old was taken into custody.

Plaza Middle School is in the Park Hill School District and is located in the 6500 block of NW 72nd Street.

The school was placed on a hold from 7:30-8:20 a.m.

“I applaud the student who brought this incident to light. We encourage students to report anything that poses a threat to school staff or the school resource officer,” Platte County sheriff Mark Owen stated in a release.” Protecting our schools not only takes a good relationship between the school district and law enforcement but also involves the students, parents, and the community. The quick response of our School Resource Officers and the Park Hill School District staff allowed us to resolve this incident while safeguarding the students and staff.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — Olathe Police Department
Endangered Olathe 13-year-old found safe
Overcrowding at Briarwood Elementary is spurring talks of school boundary changes involving...
Overcrowding spurs school boundary change proposal for Shawnee Mission
Overcrowding at Briarwood Elementary is spurring school boundary change proposals in the...
Public input session Tuesday night for proposed school boundary changes at Shawnee Mission
Police Generic
Man shot during road rage in Merriam