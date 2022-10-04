Plaza Middle School student in custody after gun found in backpack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement reported no injuries and classes were operating as normal Tuesday morning after a handgun was reported at a Platte County middle school.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated law enforcement was made aware of a 12-year-old student who had a handgun in his backpack at Plaza Middle School. Authorities found the weapon thanks to another student’s report, and a 12-year-old was taken into custody.

Plaza Middle School is in the Park Hill School District and is located in the 6500 block of NW 72nd Street.

The school was placed on a hold from 7:30-8:20 a.m.

“I applaud the student who brought this incident to light. We encourage students to report anything that poses a threat to school staff or the school resource officer,” Platte County sheriff Mark Owen stated in a release.” Protecting our schools not only takes a good relationship between the school district and law enforcement but also involves the students, parents, and the community. The quick response of our School Resource Officers and the Park Hill School District staff allowed us to resolve this incident while safeguarding the students and staff.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.