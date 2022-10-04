Overcrowding spurs school boundary change proposal for Shawnee Mission

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Ks. (KCTV) - The Shawnee Mission School District will hear thoughts from the community Tuesday night in the first of two public input sessions on proposed boundary changes for Briarwood and Tomahawk elementary schools.

Briarwood currently has 643 students, about 100 more than where the district would like enrollment to be.

Bond money passed in 2021 will go toward rebuilding Tomahawk Elementary, less than two miles down the road, by 2025. Redrawing boundary lines would allow the district to balance enrollment between the two schools, Chief Communications Officer David Smith said.

“It’s always a challenge when you’re doing boundaries, and it’s going to create change,” Smith said. “Change is always difficult. But the board really has a process that’s going to allow for the maximum amount of public input, and for the work group to really make a very strong decision that will be in the best interest of all students.”

Smith says the size of Briarwood right now leads to staffing and scheduling issues, and doesn’t create the optimal learning environment for students.

Tonight’s meeting will be a chance for parents to voice their thoughts on two proposals the district has drawn up, which can be viewed here and here.

Aubree Keck, who has a second-grader at Briarwood, is part of a group of neighbors who have gone door-to-door handing out more than 400 flyers.

She says she’s concerned about the increased walk time for her son from eight minutes to more than half an hour, so she’d need to drive him to school. Plus, she’s worried about the disruption to his routine.

“We actually moved to Briarwood because of a couple learning disorders, that he didn’t get the resources at from his last school, so change is hard for him,” Keck said. “That is something I’m really passionate about because he has transitioned so well and it has been such a great experience so far, and I really don’t want to move him again if I can help it.”

Tonight’s meeting goes from 3:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at Briarwood’s gym, at 5300 W. 86th St. in Prairie Village.

An electronic survey will also go live Tuesday. You can find a timeline of the project here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.