Olathe police looking for endangered runaway 13 year old

Brian Showers, a 13-year-old boy missing out of Olathe, is 5-foot-9, 140 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.(Olathe Police Department)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old boy who went missing Monday night in Olathe.

Brian Showers is 5-foot-9, 140 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen walking on West Virginia Lane, just southwest of Kansas 7 Highway and Santa Fe Street, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a black backpack.

The Olathe Police Department lists him as endangered because of his young age and because he needs his prescribed medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363, or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

