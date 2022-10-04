Olathe police looking for endangered runaway 13 year old

OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old boy who went missing Monday night in Olathe.

Brian Showers is 5-foot-9, 140 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen walking on West Virginia Lane, just southwest of Kansas 7 Highway and Santa Fe Street, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a black backpack.

The Olathe Police Department lists him as endangered because of his young age and because he needs his prescribed medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363, or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

