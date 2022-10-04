Aging & Style
Man shot during road rage in Merriam

Police Generic
Police Generic(MGN)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT
MERRIAM, Ks. (KCTV) - A 51-year-old man was hospitalized late Monday night in a road rage incident on the interstate in Merriam, KS, police say.

The man was shot on Interstate 35 around 11:45 p.m. He was transported to the hospital and is described as “stable”, according to the Merriam Police Department.

Police said no one is in custody, and the suspects are unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 913-782-0720 with any information.

KCTV5 News will update this story if any more information comes to light.

