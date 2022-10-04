Aging & Style
KCK police investigate fatal shooting inside apartment

By Zoe Brown and David Pinter
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened inside an apartment on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at an apartment located near the intersection Springfield Boulevard and Troup Avenue just before noon. The neighborhood is a block west of N. 3rd Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a body inside the apartment.

The deceased individual was apparently shot by someone staying at the apartment.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We are working to learn more.

