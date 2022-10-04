GO Car Wash Partners with One Tree Planted to Donate 63,339 Trees in Leaburg, Oregon

DENVER (PRWEB) SEPTEMBER 27, 2022

Leading national car wash brand, GO Car Wash, announced today they will donate more than 63,000 trees to Whitewater Ranch in Leaburg, Oregon, in partnership with One Tree Planted. GO Car Wash and One Tree Planted have an ongoing partnership, with GO Car Wash pledging to plant one tree for every Unlimited Membership sold. GO Car Wash also recently acquired three locations in southern Oregon and have plans to build more.

“We’re thrilled to continue working with One Tree Planted to help restore precious natural resources,” said Brett Meinberg, GO Car Wash COO. “We are grateful to our GO Members whose contributions make it possible for us to continue to give back to communities across the nation.”

The Whitewater Ranch was affected by a fire in 2020 that burned more than 1,500 acres of forest, and is now experiencing nearly total tree mortality. Reforestation is the most important aspect of recovery for this area, helping to restore its vibrant ecosystems including habitats for deer, elk, black bears and streams flowing into the McKenzie River and the primary water source for Eugene, Oregon, the state’s second largest city. Restoring the Whitewater Ranch to a forest is vital for protecting streams and promoting wildlife populations.

GO Car Wash’s partnership with One Tree Planted is an aspect of the company’s mission to not only be an eco-friendly car wash, but also give back to communities throughout the country. With each purchase of an Unlimited Membership, GO Car Wash donates one tree and allows customers to vote on the areas where they’d like to see trees planted. They work closely with One Tree Planted to identify specific sites in need. As a One Tree Planted partner, GO Car Wash has also donated more than 90,000 trees to affected areas near Susanville, California. Additionally, keeping sustainability at the forefront of their operations, GO Car Wash only uses environmentally friendly soaps and chemicals at each of their locations throughout the country.

In addition to this environmental contribution, GO Car Wash acquired three locations in Central Point, Medford and White City, Oregon. They also have development plans for additional locations in Medford, Ashland, Grants Pass and Roseburg.

To learn more about GO Car Wash, One Tree Planted or to find a location near you, visit gocarwash.com.

About GO Car Wash: GO Car Was was founded in 2019 with the goal of building a multi-regional car wash company with clusters throughout secondary cities across North America. Headquartered in Denver, CO, GO Car Wash will focus on high-quality exterior express car washes, with a multi-pronged growth strategy of acquisitions, partnerships and new site build-outs.

https://www.prweb.com/releases/go_car_wash_partners_with_one_tree_planted_to_donate_63_339_trees_in_leaburg_oregon/prweb18918919.htm

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.