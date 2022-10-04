FORECAST: Another warm day in the low 80s Tuesday

Another mild morning setting up across the Missouri River Valley and the Central Plains on Tuesday due to what we call an Omega Block. This is when an area of low pressure is found on both sides of an area of high pressure, which holds that high pressure in place and does not move. This is normally accompanied by warm and dry conditions. This means mainly clear skies will be the norm Tuesday, with temperatures 5 to 10 degrees above average featured in the lower 80s.

Wind will mainly be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph, with occasional breezy conditions overnight tonight into our Wednesday morning. We will finally break down this blocking pattern Tuesday night as the low to the west with its respective cold front moves slowly through the Central Plains.

At this time, rain chances are lower for Wednesday, featured at 20 percent with partly-cloudy-to mostly-cloudy-skies during the morning, and slowly decreasing into Wednesday afternoon. Once we move behind the front, colder air settles in from up north, and temperatures drop dramatically.

By Friday, high temperatures are expected in the upper 50s, with morning lows in the 30s. We will begin to rebound throughout the weekend, and by Sunday high temperatures will be seasonal in the lower 70s. A new upper-level low is forming in our forecast models for Monday, which may lead to scattered shower activity that will expand into next Tuesday. Temperatures will fall slightly to the upper 60s with the passage of the storm system by next Thursday.

