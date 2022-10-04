Excelsior Springs officer recovers after being shot, police chief speaks

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - For the first time, we’ve from the Excelsior Springs police chief after one of his officers was shot by a suspect over the weekend.

On Saturday evening, Chief Gregory Dull got the phone call that he never wanted to get. It said an on-duty officer had been shot.

“Obviously, my first reaction is: ‘What is the officer’s status? Is he okay? What is the subject’s status, as well?’” said Dull.

According to the police department, two Excelsior Springs officers recognized a suspect in a vehicle around 5 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle was in the parking of the Price Chopper off Route 10 in Excelsior Springs.

The suspect, now identified as Carl Carrel, was known to have a warrant for allegedly assaulting a law enforcement officer.

The police said that when the officers tried to stop Carrel, he drove away onto Kearney Road.

The two officers began following the vehicle and tried to stop the driver by boxing him in near the intersection.

The police department said Carrel then shot at one of the officers, striking their hand and shoulder. The second officer opened fire and hit Carrel in the head.

Carrel later died in the hospital.

The police chief said the injured officer is now in the hospital recovering. He said the officer has been with the department for less than a year.

“He’s a young officer,” Chief Dull said. “He loves being a police officer and [has] a very outgoing personality.”

The chief said the officer is expected to have a couple of more surgeries but is staying very positive.

“He’s in good spirits and he’s already expressed a desire to want to get back to work,” Chief Dull said. “Probably not going to happen as quickly as he would like, but it was nice to talk to him and hear his voice this morning.”

One of the reasons he was able to talk to his officer this morning is because of a young teenage Good Samaritan, who helped provide aid to the officer as he laid on the ground injured.

It was a heroic action that the chief of police is forever grateful for.

“Obviously, would like to meet her and express my appreciation personally,” Chief Dull said. “Sounds like a very impressive young lady.”

Since the shooting, the chief said the community has already been bringing in balloons and food trays to support the department. He said that is very appreciated.

