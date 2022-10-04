Delays on I-435 due to filming for HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – KCTV5 News has confirmed that there were rolling roadblocks on I-435 today due to filming for HBO’s “The Last of Us.”

On Monday, @KansasCityKDOT posted on Twitter that travel delays of up to 15 minutes were expected for both directions of I-435 on Tuesday. They said the delays would be between Holliday Drive and Kansas Avenue due to a “scheduled event from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.”

Well, on Tuesday, a few people did reach out to KCTV5 News and asked what was going on.

KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink confirmed with Kansas Highway Patrol that it was due to a film crew from HBO being in town.

One person even saw the vehicle being used for filming.

Yeah, I just figured it out because I saw the car this time. The blue car I saw before had some kind of log or something that I couldn't see on the cams (not close enough). pic.twitter.com/TspQxWYcNS — Kurgan (@KurganNazzir) October 4, 2022

On Tuesday, drivers in Kansas experienced delays between noon and 4 p.m. just north of the Kansas River.

This didn’t only impact Kansas, though. According to Hurrelbrink, drivers in Missouri also saw delays on Tuesday morning near Worlds of Fun.

As of about 4:30 p.m., it appeared they were still working and delays were ongoing.

@KansasCityKDOT release said it would be done at 3p. KHP told me 4p. Apparently the film crew didn't get the memo.

Hope they wrap up before 5! pic.twitter.com/lkWslFm0d5 — Bill Hurrelbrink (@BillKCTV5) October 4, 2022

Kansas City, Missouri, has confirmed that the show is being filmed here. A Sept. 1 tweet from @KansasCity states that KCMO is being used as “the backdrop” for the TV show.

“Thank you to the KC Film Office and Missouri Motion Media Association,” the city tweeted, “they will be connecting the world [with] many [of] KC’s iconic buildings. Looking forward to seeing Kansas City on screen!”

“Thanks to KC locals EP Robert Fanning (CVP Productions), Location Manager Aaron Monson and all the KC crew on this show,” the city had added, tagging @CVPProductions2 and @VeerVisualMedia.

Kansas City is the backdrop for the tv series “The Last of Us.” Thank you to KC Film Office and Missouri Motion Media Association – they will be connecting the world w/many KC’s iconic buildings. Looking forward to seeing Kansas City on screen! pic.twitter.com/O8AvchK92q — Kansas City (@KansasCity) September 1, 2022

