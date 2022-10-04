Aging & Style
Delays on I-435 due to filming for HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’

Some drivers in the Kansas City metro experienced delays on I-435 Tuesday due to filming for...
Some drivers in the Kansas City metro experienced delays on I-435 Tuesday due to filming for HBO's The Last of Us.(Via @KansasCity on Twitter)
By Zoe Brown and Bill Hurrelbrink
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – KCTV5 News has confirmed that there were rolling roadblocks on I-435 today due to filming for HBO’s “The Last of Us.”

On Monday, @KansasCityKDOT posted on Twitter that travel delays of up to 15 minutes were expected for both directions of I-435 on Tuesday. They said the delays would be between Holliday Drive and Kansas Avenue due to a “scheduled event from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.”

Well, on Tuesday, a few people did reach out to KCTV5 News and asked what was going on.

KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink confirmed with Kansas Highway Patrol that it was due to a film crew from HBO being in town.

One person even saw the vehicle being used for filming.

On Tuesday, drivers in Kansas experienced delays between noon and 4 p.m. just north of the Kansas River.

This didn’t only impact Kansas, though. According to Hurrelbrink, drivers in Missouri also saw delays on Tuesday morning near Worlds of Fun.

As of about 4:30 p.m., it appeared they were still working and delays were ongoing.

Kansas City, Missouri, has confirmed that the show is being filmed here. A Sept. 1 tweet from @KansasCity states that KCMO is being used as “the backdrop” for the TV show.

“Thank you to the KC Film Office and Missouri Motion Media Association,” the city tweeted, “they will be connecting the world [with] many [of] KC’s iconic buildings. Looking forward to seeing Kansas City on screen!”

“Thanks to KC locals EP Robert Fanning (CVP Productions), Location Manager Aaron Monson and all the KC crew on this show,” the city had added, tagging @CVPProductions2 and @VeerVisualMedia.

